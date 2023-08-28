Transfer News: Chelsea Lining Up THREE Big Signings Before the Window Closes

By Chris King • 28 August 2023 • 18:01

Image of Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium. Credit: Vespa125125CFC (talk)/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

CHELSEA could be ready to make one last-minute attempt to sign a trio of top players according to reports.

Mauricio Pochettino knows that he only has until Friday 31 to make some final additions to his squad before the transfer window slams shut again.

According to Simon Jones in his Transfer Confidential column this Monday, August 28, for dailymail.co.uk, the Argentine’s bosses are interested in Arsenal’s 23-year-old attacking midfielder Emile Smith Rowe. Pochettino also has an interest in the Barcelona duo of Ferran Torres and Raphina the transfer expert added.

Chelsea have at least nine players out injured

The Blues currently have at least nine players undergoing various stages of treatment for injuries. Although Todd Boehly has splashed an estimated £350 on new recruits this summer, it would appear that the American is not finished yet.

His front line definitely appears to need reinforcing, with some key forwards sidelined for the time being. Ferran Torres arrived at Camp Nou from Manchester City only for the Spanish international striker to find himself displaced to the bench when Robert Lewandowski was signed from Bayern Munich.

Smith Rowe has struggled for match time under Mikel Arteta since returning from injury and has not featured at all in the premier league so far this season.

Raphina was hailed as a massive signing from Leeds United last season but the Brazilian international right-winger has suddenly had to play second fiddle to Lamine Yama recently after the 16-year-old made an immediate impact.

Simon Jones was quick to point out that negotiations for the three players are not at an advanced stage.

Chelsea are waiting on Ian Maatsen to sign a new deal

Contract negotiations involving Chelsea’s Dutch U21 international defender Ian Maatsen appear to have stalled. A decision on the 21-year-old’s future could see Manchester United lose out on a potential loan move for Marc Cucurella should the young Dutchman decide not to sign.

The former Brighton star would appear to be surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge after his high-profile move from Brighton last season. Maatsen’s situation is thought to have aroused the interest of West Ham, Burnley, and the Bundesliga giants, Borussia Dortmund.

United are believed to have made an enquiry about the former Seagulls defender but it is thought that if push came to shove then Pochettino would prefer to let Cucarella go if the club can persuade Maatsen to stay.

Another option in defence is Valentin Barco, the current Boca Juniors left-back. However, Simon Jones was of the opinion that the 19-year-old Argentinian will probably join Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.