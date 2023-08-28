Transfer News: Manchester United In SHOCK Loan-Swap Offer Involving Bayern Munich Star

By Chris King • 28 August 2023 • 2:26

A flag with Manchester United's badge blowing in the wind. Credit: bodrumsurf/Shutterstock.com

A potential swap loan deal has reportedly been discussed between Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

According to Christian Falk, head of sports with the German publication BILD, the Red Devils have approached the Germans with an offer that would see their 21-year-old midfield star Ryan Gravenberch move to Old Trafford.

In return, United’s Scottish international 26-year-old midfielder Scott McTominay would move in the opposite direction and join the Bundesliga giants.

‘Bayern Munich are interested in signing Scott McTominay on loan. A loan swap deal with Ryan Gravenberch is even being discussed’, Falk tweeted on Sunday 27.

🚨 Bayern Munich are interested in signing Scott McTominay on loan. A loan swap deal with Ryan Gravenberch is even being discussed. (Source: @cfbayern) pic.twitter.com/3En0AGVvSS — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 27, 2023

McTominay has struggled under United’s new coach

The Scot has struggled for match time under Erik ten Hag recently and appears to be surplus to requirements. During the 2022-23 campaign McTominay only featured in the starting line-up 11 times out of his 24 appearances.

A move to Bayern could see him playing provider for the former Tottenham striker Harry Kane who scored two goals for his new club on Sunday in his first home match at the Allianz Arena.

A special home league debut. Lots more to come 🙌 pic.twitter.com/BLThJBk9fp — Harry Kane (@HKane) August 27, 2023

Gravenberch has found himself in a similar situation since Thomas Tuchel replaced Julian Nagelsmann. The Dutch international went from being a regular in the side under the previous manager to only starting three matches last season. His other 21 appearances were made from the bench.

Although Ten Hag named him in the squad for all three of United’s Premier League matches so far this season, McTominay has managed just seven minutes of playing time.

Earlier this month it looked as though he might be heading to West Ham to replace Declan Rice after his move to Arsenal but the deal eventually came to nothing.

McTominay is under contract until 2025

The Scot has been at Old Trafford since July 2103, another product of the club’s famous youth academy. He is under contract until 2025 and it would seem that letting him go now could be quite a gamble for the Dutch coach.

New arrival Mason Mount picked up a hamstring injury recently that has sidelined the former Chelsea star for at least six weeks which means that United need cover in the middle of the pitch.

Gravenberch has been on the radar of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Negotiations for the versatile Dutchman – a product of the Ajax academy – are reported to have taken place but he remains a Bayern player for the time being. He managed another appearance off the bench against Augsberg yesterday, in a 3-1 win.