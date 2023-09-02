Transfer News: Tottenham Seal Last-Minute Signing Of Nottingham Forest Star

By Chris King • 02 September 2023 • 1:39

Picture of a corner flag with Tottenham Hotspur's badge. Credit: Twitter@SpursOfficial

IN the last minutes of Deadline Day, Tottenham completed the signing of Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest in what is thought to have been a £47m package.

The news was confirmed by Spurs in a post on social media, captioned: ‘We are delighted to announce the signing of Brennan Johnson! Let’s go, Brennan!’.

We are delighted to announce the signing of Brennan Johnson! 🤍 Let's go, Brennan! 💪 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 1, 2023

In an official statement on tottenhamhotspur.com, the club wrote: ‘We are delighted to announce the signing of Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest. The Wales international forward has agreed a deal with the Club that will run until 2029. He will wear the number 22 shirt’.

Johnson addressed the fans in a video message: ‘ Hi guys, Brennan Johnson here, absolutely delighted to have signed for Spurs and can’t wait to get going’.

🚨 Brennan Johnson's message to the Spurs fans. 🫶 (Source: @SpursOfficial) pic.twitter.com/AQhX3ss2Wy — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) September 1, 2023

Wales international Johnson had been on Chelsea’s radar as Mauricio Pochettino searched for a new striker. Once he closed the signing of the England U-21 star Cole Palmer from Manchester City, the door was left open for Spurs to step in and take advantage.

Ange Postecoglu was in a similar situation to his counterpart at Stamford Bridge as he attempted to fill the massive void left by the departure of England captain Harry Kane to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

The deal was reached in the final minutes of the window after negotiations between Forest’s owner Evangelos Marinakis and Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy. Brentford had also reportedly tried to tempt Johnson but failed.

As a result, Brennan Johnson becomes the seventh new arrival at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer. The 22-year-old is capable of playing out wide or he could even press the club’s Brazilian international forward Richarlison for the central striker role.

The Welshman played an integral part in guiding Steve Cooper’s side to Premier League safety last season, notching eight goals while providing three assists along the way.