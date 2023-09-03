Transfer News: Spanish Football Legend Sergio Ramos Reaches Verbal Agreement With Al-Ittihad

By Chris King • 03 September 2023 • 0:19

Sergio Ramos in action for PSG. Credit: ph.FAB/Shutterstock.com

SPANISH football legend Sergio Ramos has reportedly reached a verbal agreement to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad.

The iconic 37-year-old centre-back is currently a free agent after leaving Ligue 1 giants PSG. According to Rudy Galleti, the respected Italian sports journalist, Ramos will undergo medical checks with the club.

He tweeted: ‘#AlIttihad and Sergio #Ramos reached a verbal agreement for his transfer as a free agent, confirmed. The CB will undergo medical tests soon. If everything is good, the former #PSG player will join the club’.

🚨✅ #AlIttihad and Sergio #Ramos reached a verbal agreement for his transfer as a free agent, confirmed. 🩺 The 🇪🇦 CB will undergo medical tests soon. ⏳ If everything will good, the former #PSG player will join the 🇸🇦 club. 🐓⚽ pic.twitter.com/mB72bwuYXD — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) September 2, 2023

Widely regarded as one of the greatest defenders of all time, Ramos is known for his exceptional tackling skills, aerial abilities and strong leadership qualities. He also has a phenomenal goalscoring record for a defender.

During his 16 seasons wearing the iconic white shirt of Real Madrid, he won five La Liga titles and lifted the UEFA Champions League four times, along with two Copa del Rey trophy victories.

After making his international debut for Spain at the age of 18, Ramos represented his country at four World Cups and three European Championships.

He captained his nation to victory in both the 2010 FIFA World Cup and the UEFA European Championship in 2008 and 2012. The defender was named in the FIFA World Cup Dream Team in 2010, and the UEFA Euro Team of the Tournament in 2012.

Ramos could link up with Karim Benzema

Should he join Al-Ittihad then Ramos will link up once again with his former French international teammate and striker, Karim Benzema.

According to Foot Mercato, the Saudis are eager to sign another defender before the window closes, having already missed out on Real Betis defender Luiz Felipe.

His high-profile move from the Spanish capital to Paris on July 8, 2021, was not the best of experiences. Ramos spent most of the first half of his first season time sidelined with injury.

After recovering he fought his way back into the first team and helped PSG to another Ligue 1 title, with another one following the next season before his departure.