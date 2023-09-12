By Aaron Hindhaugh • 12 September 2023 • 13:00

David Moyes has told TalkSPORT that free agent Jesse Lingard is getting closer to full fitness as he continues to train with West Ham.

Lingard has been on a downward spiral in footballing terms for well over a year now as his one-season stint with Nottingham Forest produced just 12 Premier League starts and zero goals or assists since becoming a free agent he’s failed to find a club, despite offers from Saudi Arabia.

The England international has been trying to keep himself fit and match-ready by training with his former club West Ham and Moyes has been more than willing to welcome him into the group following his stunning half-season loan spell with the Hammers back in 2021.

Moyes hints at potential signing of Lingard

During Lingard’s time at the London Stadium, he scored nine goals and registered four assists which was enough to see him earn a spot back in the England squad, althgouh he did fail to make the final selected squads for the Euros that saw the Three Lions reach a historic final.

Since then, it’s been pretty awful for Lingard having rotted on the bench at Man United, saw a loan move to Newcastle United blocked despite his wishes, and then failed to make an impression at the City Ground last season, which has seemingly put off a lot of potential suitors.

“Jesse’s trained with us for 3 weeks.” 👀 “I want to give him every opportunity to get back into condition. He’s improved greatly.” David Moyes responds to rumours that Jesse Lingard could re-sign for #WHUFC. pic.twitter.com/OC5oFxloPL — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) September 12, 2023

Moyes, however, has had nothing but positive things to say about Lingard while speaking to TalkSport amid the constant rumours about the Hammers thinking of offering the midfield a contract.

He said: “Jesse’s been with us for three weeks and he’s improved greatly since he first came in, he’s in really good condition and much better condition than when he first come in.”

Moyes refused to give any sign of a new being imminent between the two parties but was happy that his former player was close to being back to his former self.

Lingard keen on making a return to football

“There’s no real update on it at the moment, but just to say that he’s been getting much closer to the levels of fitness you’d hope he’d be.”

If Moyes could get Lingard back up to full speed and firing like he did last time under this watchful eye then the Hammers could potentially have one of the best attackers in the league on their hands because.

Lingard clearly felt at home in the environment of West Ham, so it’s no surprise he’s itching to get back, but this interview from Moyes which is very glowing, could well reignite interest from other clubs such as Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur.