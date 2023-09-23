Former Man United Star Links Up With Steven Gerrard At Saudi Pro League Club Al-Ettifaq

By Chris King • 23 September 2023 • 0:15

AFTER leaving Nottingham Forest, the former Manchester United player Jesse Lingard is reported to have headed for the Saudi Pro League.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the respected Italian football journalist, Lingard has agreed to spend a month with Al-Ettifaq, the side currently managed by Steven Gerrard.

He tweeted this evening: ‘Jesse Lingard has joined Al Ettifaq on training valid for one month – as he’s still available as free agent. Up to Lingard and Ettifaq if they want to proceed together, Steven Gerrard will be key to decide too’.

Should he impress officials at the club during the next month then the former England international will make the move to Saudi Arabia a permanent one, Romano pointed out.

Lingard’s contract at the City ground expired at the end of June, at which point he became a free agent. During his stint with Forest, he notched a total of 2 goals in 20 appearances in all competitions.

The former Red Devil also scored nine times for West Ham in the 16 matches he played on loan at the London Stadium under David Moyes. He had been back there training recently with the Hammers boss offering him the opportunity to get fit again.

During his time at Old Trafford, the academy graduate made 232 appearances, returning 25 goals in the process. He eventually departed on a free transfer in 2022.

Gerrard now has five former Premier League stars at Al-Ettifaq

Gerrard appears to be collecting former Premier League stars for his new tenure in the Middle East. The Liverpool and England legend already has two former Anfield players at Al-Ettifaq.

Jordan Henderson made the move from Merseyside to link up with his old captain, as did the Dutch international Gini Wijnaldum who arrived via the French giants, PSG.

Jamaican international winger Demarai Gray recently joined from Everton with the 27-year-old former Fulham striker Moussa Dembele also a part of Gerrard’s squad.