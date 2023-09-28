By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 28 Sep 2023 • 16:45

Liverpool have been handed a major cash injection as Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have sold a stake in the club that is said to be between 1.9 and 3.8%.

The owners of Liverpool, FSG, have long been unwanted at the club and ever since they attempted to take the Reds into the short-lived European Super League, hatred towards them has only ever grown stronger.

However, they certainly are not the most hated American owners in the Premier League that tag certainly belongs to The Glazers who are regularly chanted about in a negative light by Manchester United fans up and down the country.

Despite the ongoing takeover saga at Man United, it appears as though Liverpool are closer to seeing the back of FSG, even if it will take a long time as they’ve agreed to sell a minority stake in the football club to Dynasty Equity.

FSG Sell Minority Stake In Liverpool

The club released the information on Thursday afternoon, and The Athletic have informed people of the more finer details of this deal which sees FSG receive signofct fifnali help.

According to The Athletic, this cash injection is between £82 million and £164 million with the majority of the money said to be covering sumemr signings as well as improvements to the club’s trainign ground and repurchase of the Melwood base for the Women’s team.

FSG president, Mike Gordon, has spoken to the club’s official website in the wake of this big announcement.

Liverpool Handed £164 Million Cash Injection

He said: “Our long-term commitment to Liverpool remains as strong as ever. We have always said that if there is an investment partner that is right for Liverpool then we would pursue the opportunity to help ensure the club’s long-term financial resiliency and future growth.

“We look forward to building upon the long-standing relationship with Dynasty to further strengthen the club’s financial position and sustain our ambitions for continued success on and off the pitch.”

It’s a sign of how tight it can get financially as an owner of a Premier League club to miss out on the Champions League for a single season, but this will certainly relieve a lot of pressure and stress from within the boardroom and walls of Liverpool.