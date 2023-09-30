Barcelona Set To Target Talented Premier League Quartet

By Aaron Hindhaugh • Updated: 30 Sep 2023 • 10:13

Image of FC Barcelona sign. Credit: Ian Peter Morton/Shutterstock.com

According to reports in the English media, Barcelona have Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial, Kai Havertz and Jorginho on their list of wanted players.

The Catalonian giants have certainly experienced a sort of fall from grace over the past few years having struggled to cope with clubs in the Premier League when it comes to finances and being able to offer extortionate salaries to payers.

They have tried their best to keep up with some of the world’s wealthiest clubs, however, that has led to them becoming seriously cash-strapped and even having to sell off the naming rights to their iconic Camp Nou stadium as well as sell off a lot of their TV rights to just afford new players.

That hasn’t stopped them from knocking down the Camp Nou and building a new world-class and state-of-the-art stadium which will be ready to play in by the time the 2025/26 season comes around.

Barcelona Targeting Premier League Quartet

No matter what their perilous situation off the pitch looks like when it comes to finances and controversies involving referees and payments, the name, kit and badge of Barcelona will always be iconic and have a pull for the world’s best players.

Given this latest list of targets, it looks as though they have had to lower standards somewhat as none of Sancho, Martial, Havertz or Jorginho are regular starters for their current clubs whenever everyone is fit and healthy, so they could be deemed as surplus to requirements.

The Arsenal duo were brought on at half-time last weekend in the North London derby and it’s easy to remember how that ended with Jorginho losing the ball in his own half seconds before Tottenham Hotspur scored a crucial equaliser.

Fringe Players Set For La Liga Move

That does show where Barcelona stand in terms of the pecking order within football at the moment they are looking for other teams’ scraps and players that may no longer be wanted or needed, but needs must at times.

If the La Liga giants could land one or two of those Premier League players on their transfer shortlist then it would likely delight Xavi as he’d have increased competition for places in key areas, but it wouldn’t make them a more scary opposition to face.

However, the signing of Sancho could be a stroke of genius if Xavi could nurture him, get the winger out of the media spotlight and firing on all cylinders like he did last time playing abroad when out in Germany, the England international could become a star over in Spain.