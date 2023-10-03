Which European Football Clubs Will Pay Their Players The Highest Average Salaries In 2023/24 Season?

By Chris King • Published: 03 Oct 2023 • 0:33

Image of a football on a bed of euros. Credit: DELBO ANDREA/Shutterstock.com

THE 2023 summer transfer window proved to be a frenzied time, with top football clubs spending obscene amounts of cash on signing new players.

Over the past few months, clubs from Europe’s Big Five leagues spent an eye-popping €5.9bn on transfers, which is €200 million more than the season before.

However, besides paying a fortune to recruit new talent, Europe’s top-flight clubs spend hundreds of millions of euros each month on players already in their teams.

According to data presented by CasinosEnLigne.com , Real Madrid tops the list of European football clubs with an average player salary of €11.5 million in the season 2022/23.

Football Players` Salaries Have Skyrocketed this Season

For years, the world’s highest-paid football players have been making hundreds of millions of euros through their heavy contracts and sponsorship deals.

However, after the entrance of multinational corporations, oligarchs, and oil states as club owners, the salaries at the top end of the game have skyrocketed. As a result, 2023 might set a record, with the world’s top football clubs paying their players more than ever.

Real Madrid topped the list

Real Madrid is paying the highest average salary to players in season 2023/24 according to Capology data. Statistics show the first-team players of the Spanish football giant have an average net wage of €11.5 million per year, far more than any other European football club.

Moreover, this represents a massive 90 per cent increase from last season, when the average player salary amounted to roughly €6 million.

Bayern Munich ranked second on this list with €10.2 million in average player salary. The German Bundesliga giants have seen their average player salary skyrocket by 103 per cent from last season when it was around €5 million.

PSG dropped to third place from last year

Paris Saint-Germain, which topped the chart in 2022/23, dropped to third place this season, with €9.4 million in average player salary. Still, this is a considerable increase from an average €6.7 million per player the club paid last season.

Manchester City and Barcelona rounded out the top five list, with €8.9 million and €7.8 million in average player salary, respectively.

The Capology data also show Arsenal as the club with the biggest average player salary increase among the top ten football clubs.

Last season, the Premier League club paid its first-team players an average of €2.8 million. This figure surged by 164 per cent season-over-season and hit €7.5 million in 2023/24.

Top ten clubs spend over €40m on player salaries per week

Although Europe’s top football clubs generate hundreds of millions of euros in revenue, their weekly player payrolls are still shocking.

Statistics showed that Paris Saint Germain had the highest weekly payroll of €5.4 million, up from €4 million last season. Real Madrid follows with €5.1 million in weekly player expenses, considerably more than €2.6 million the club was paying the previous season.

The third-ranked Bayern Munich pays €4.7 million per week to its first-team players, up from €2.7 million in 2022/23. Manchester United and Manchester City follow, with €4.6 million and €4.4 million in weekly payrolls respectively.

The Capology data show the world’s ten most valuable football clubs are paying their players over €40 million per week, or almost 80 per cent more than last season.

