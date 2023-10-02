Arsenal Rumoured To Be Targeting Man City Star To Replace Jorginho In January 2024

By Chris King •
IT has been reported that Arsenal are interested in bringing Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips to the Emirates Stadium in the January transfer window.
According to the Spanish news outlet fichajes.net on Sunday, October 1, with Mikel Arteta believed to be looking to strengthen his midfield, the England star could be a likely candidate.
Rumours have circulated since the summer that Jorginho is not happy at Arsenal following his move from Chelsea last January.
A move for Phillips could be perceived as Arteta’s way of lining up an alternative for the Italian international, who has not seen a lot of game time so far this season anyway.
Despite being regularly included in Gareth Southgate’s international squads, Phillips has failed to impress Pep Guardiola since his move to the Etihad Stadium from Leeds United in 2022.
With City’s Spanish midfield enforcer Rodri currently serving an automatic ban for picking up a red card in the 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest, Phillips was tipped to step into his role.
However, that does not seem to have been the case. He made a rare start in the Carabao Cup defeat at the hands of Newcastle last week but looked to be far from the quality expected by the City coach.
It could be a coincidence, but since Rodri was sidelined, City have lost two consecutive games. They still top the Premier League but the defeat at Molineux against Wolves this weekend cut their lead at the top of the table to just one point.
With a massive fixture coming up on October 8 with the Gunners, Guardiola will surely be working overtime to figure out how he fills the huge hole left by Rodri.
Kevin de Bruyne is expected to miss at least another two months while Portuguese star Bernardo Silva is also out for a lengthy period. Croatian international midfielder Mateo Kovacic also appeared to pick up an injury in the match with Wolves.
