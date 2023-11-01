Brentford slap £100m price tag on Ivan Toney amid interest from top clubs including Arsenal and Chelsea

By Chris King • Updated: 01 Nov 2023 • 19:28

Image of Brentford striker Ivan Toney. Credit: Ardfern/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

BRENTFORD have reportedly slapped a massive £100m price tag on striker Ivan Toney in an effort to ward off the interest of several top clubs.

Arsenal and Chelsea are believed to be among those interested in acquiring the services of the 27-year -old England forward. Numerous clubs across Europe are also thought to be monitoring his situation, according to Lyall Thomas at skysports.com this Wednesday, November 1.

Toney is currently sidelined while serving an eight-month ban after being found guilty of breaching betting rules. The former Newcastle United player will be available to play again from January 16, which is of course right in the middle of the January transfer window.

Recent reports that the Bees might allow the prolific goalscorer to leave for a fee in the region of between £50m-£60m have been scoffed at by members of the board claimed the news outlet.

It is thought that the only way Toney would be allowed to leave the Gtech Community Stadium is if a huge offer was made that makes his sale impossible to refuse.

Speaking during the summer, Brentford manager Thomas Frank commented: ‘£100m plus?… What would you pay for a striker that guarantees you 20-plus goals? And this is 20 goals for a mid-table club. What can he do in a bigger club?’.

Why would Arsenal be interested in Toney?

Arsenal are struggling with a shortage of firepower up front which led to speculation surrounding Mikel Arteta attempting to bring him to the Emirates in January.

The Gunners lost Gabriel Jesus in October with a suspected hamstring injury during their Champions League group match with Sevilla. Arteta has been coy of late when asked about a potential date for the return to action of his 26-year-old Brazilian forward.

A report in The Sun today by Jordan Davies said that former the Manchester City star could be back in action by the start of December. The news outlet claimed that the player was taking part in rehab work away from the training pitch at London Colney.

Eddie Nketiah made a return from injury and bagged himself a hat trick in last weekend’s 5-0 thrashing of Sheffield United. Despite signing a new long-term deal with the Gunners in 2022, the 24-year-old Englishman only appears to be a temporary measure up front while the Arsenal coach searches for a new centre forward. Finding suitors for Nketiah would not be a difficult task for the London outfit in view of his previous exploits in front of goal when he was actually picked to play.