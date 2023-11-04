Mallorca Showcased In Las Vegas Wedding Spectacle

By John Ensor • Updated: 04 Nov 2023 • 16:52

Zoetry Hotel Mallorca. Credit: Zoetry, Mallorca/Facebook.com

In an exciting turn of events, the island of Mallorca will take centre stage at the world’s preeminent wedding convention set to start in Las Vegas.

On Monday, November 6, the Wedding Merchants Business Academy (MBA) will kick off at the Las Vegas Convention Centre, with the Spanish island being promoted by Alacena de Genestra Catering as a premier event and wedding destination, writes Economia de Mallorca.

Mallorca In The Spotlight

The strategy is to draw in wedding planners and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferencing, Exhibitions) agencies from the growing and exclusive US market. Mallorca is poised to present itself as a year-round haven for nuptials and events, extending beyond the summer months’ seasonal attraction.

A Global Gathering

According to the Wedding MBA, the event is ‘the largest conference for wedding professionals in the world,’ assembling industry leaders from agencies, and suppliers, to creatives. Over three days, attendees will get to see more than 200 exhibitions and 150 seminars, gaining insights into the latest trends and technologies shaping the wedding industry.

Mallorca’s Unique Charm

Boasting unique venues and professional wedding services, Mallorca couples these with an extensive tourist infrastructure, including direct flights from the US, and a hospitality and entertainment offering that ranks amongst the Mediterranean’s finest, positioning it as an unmatched location for wedding celebrations.

Culinary Excellence Meets Tradition

Alacena de Genestra enhances the Mallorcan experience with a fusion of Mediterranean cuisine and local produce from Chef Andreu Genestra. Backed by over 30 years of expertise in organizing events, they offer a compelling proposition for wedding and event planning.

Connecting Mallorca With The World

The commitment to global outreach sees partnerships with local well-known establishments like Son Marroig and Hotel Zoetry – Sa Torre, from which Chef Genestra oversees his Michelin-starred restaurant, further cementing the island’s culinary reputation.

In summary, the Las Vegas convention will serve as a pivotal platform for Mallorca’s Alacena de Genestra Catering to herald the island’s merits as a top-tier wedding and event locale, promising an infusion of Mediterranean charm and gastronomic excellence into the wedding industry’s most significant gathering.