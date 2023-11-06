Tottenham join three other Premier League clubs in race to sign Manchester City outcast

By Chris King • Updated: 06 Nov 2023 • 19:08

Image of the Manchester City flag. Credit: bodrumsurf/Shutterstock.com

AFTER seemingly failing to convince Pep Guardiola that he is capable of doing a good job for Manchester City, Kalvin Phillips is reportedly on the radar of top clubs.

With the January transfer window only a few months away, the England midfielder could well find himself playing for another Premier League side in 2024.

According to Alex Crook at talkSPORT, 27-year-old Phillips is attracting the attention of Newcastle, Liverpool, Fulham, and now Tottenham.

Jurgen Klopp was known to have checked on the player this summer and with Joao Palhinha rumoured to be lined up for a move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, the Cottagers could be looking for a potential replacement.

Newcastle currently have Sandro Tonali serving a 10-month ban after he was recently found to have breached betting rules. With the Italian ruled out for the rest of the season, that could see the Magpies enter any race for Phillips in January.

Whether the former Leeds United star could compete in midfield for Ange Postecoglu, only the Aussie coach can answer, but Spurs are thought to have shown an interest according to the news outlet.

When did Phillips arrive in Manchester?

Since signing a six-year deal at the Etihad Stadium in the summer of 2022 for a reported fee of £42million, Phillips has failed to break into a highly-competitive midfield setup. A shoulder injury that required surgery resulted in his missing most of his debut season.

When Ilkay Gundogan left Manchester to play in Spain for Barcelona, there looked like being a window of opportunity but then Guardiola brought in Mateo Kovacic and Matheus Nunes.

He has only made one full start in a City shirt so far in the current campaign, with six more appearances from the bench.

However, he remains a part of Gareth Southgate’s England squad and with the Euros taking place in Germany next June, the midfielder will need game time to prove that he can do a job for his country.