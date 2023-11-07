Spanish police arrest 14 suspected Pakistani jihadists in several provinces

By Chris King •
Published: 07 Nov 2023 • 20:16
Policia Nacional vehicle.
Credit: P P Photos/Shutterstock.com.
A suspected jihadist network based in Spain was smashed this Tuesday, November 7, after an operation initiated by the General Information Commissioner’s Office.
As confirmed to larazon.es by police sources, a total of 14 individuals were arrested in several Spanish provinces. All of the detainees were of Pakistani origin and are said to have lived in Catalonia, Valencia, Guipúzcoa, Vitoria, Logroño and Lleida.
Those arrested will reportedly appear before a court tomorrow, Wednesday 8. In the absence of official information, it is believed that these individuals formed a network in which jihadist messages and a high degree of radicalisation were transmitted online.
Following the Hamas attacks on Israel a month ago, the anti-terrorist alert level in Spain was heightened, resulting in the Security Forces redoubling surveillance on suspects in order to avoid possible attacks.
Today’s arrests come after a similar anti-terror operation carried out by the national Police last month snared four suspected jihadists.
The arrests took place in the Granada municipality of Huetor-Tajar, Cubelles in Barcelona, and Madrid, with the four detained for ‘proselytism and jihadist recruitment’.
A man nicknamed the ‘Caliph’ was among those arrested. According to the authorities, he was the: ‘creator and administrator of several groups in which he tried to indoctrinate young people in the jihadist creed’.
Two of those detained in the operation were a married couple who had apparently been brought together after joining one of these online social media groups. The fourth was said to have been an ‘indoctrinated’ individual.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.