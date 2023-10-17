By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 17 Oct 2023 • 13:10

Karim Benzema labelled a Hamas agent by a French politician.

French politician, Nadine Morano, who has also long been a member of the European Parliament, has called out Karim Benzema for his social media post.

Benzema is a very proud and public Muslim, which was seemingly a big reason behind his move to Saudi Arabia over the summer, as well as the healthy pay packet that he was being offered, so he was always going to be rather vocal on the current fighting between Hamas and Israel.

The French striker will go down as one of the most lethal and deadliest players to have played in the centre-forward position and as things stand, is Real Madrid’s second all-time top goal scorer, only behind Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, he decided to call it time on his European career having played for Lyon in Ligue 1, before then making his name in La Liga where he managed to win 25 pieces of silverware while scoring 354 goals.

Karim Benzema sends support to the people of Gaza

Benzema opted to turn his hand to football in Saudi Arabia and has spoken highly of the lifestyle, country and football league, which may likely have a lot to do with his faith and how most people will share similar beliefs.

The former French international has spoken out on his X (formerly Twitter) account about the war which is currently taking place over in Israel and Palestine, with the ex-Real Madrid striker sending well wishes to those who lost their lives at the hands of Israeli bombings.

He said: “All our prayers for the habitants of Gaza, once again victims of these unfair bombings that spare neither women nor children.”

Toutes nos prières pour les habitants de Gaza victimes une fois de plus de ces bombardements injustes qui n’épargnent ni femmes ni enfants. — Karim Benzema (@Benzema) October 15, 2023

This has been taken controversially by some for Benzema essentially turning a blind eye to what the Hamas militants have done to innocent Israelis who were partying at a music festival before then killing or kidnapping hundreds of people.

French politician and European Parliament member, Nadine Morano has slammed Benzema for his stance on the situation and even labelled him as an ‘agent of Hamas’ in what was an outlandish attack.

What have people been saying about Benzema?

The politician didn’t hold back in her criticism of Benzema as she said: “Just by writing that, he [Benzema] is an agent of Hamas propaganda because Hamas has a strategy to physically destroy Israel, but also to destroy Israel through international public opinion.”

While the way Benzema came out and said nothing about the Israelis who have been killed may surprise people, given he is a Muslim he was always going to defend the people of Gaza who’ve had years of worry and being bullied by Israel was always going to be the case.

Since moving to Saudi Arabia for work, Benzema has spoken openly about how he’s a practising Muslim and would never hide his faith from anyone as he said: “Because I’m Muslim and this is a Muslim country, and I have always wanted to live here.”

The war between Hamas and Israel has certainly divided the world and unfortunately, some people have taken it into their own hands to show their distaste toward what has been happening for many years with one French teacher being stabbed to death while two Swedish nationals were gunned down in Brussels just yesterday.