Madrid’s British Star Wins Prestigious Award

By John Ensor • Published: 18 Nov 2023 • 15:05

Real Madrid star: Jude Bellingham. Credit: BellinghamJude/X

REAL MADRID golden boy, Jude Bellingham is literally that after he secured the prestigious 2023 ‘Golden Boy Award.’

Jude Bellingham, the 20-year-old English football sensation, has been honoured with the 2023 Golden Boy award. This prestigious recognition, granted by the Italian sports journal Tuttosport, celebrates the most exceptional young talent in European football under the age of 21.

The Italian magazine enthused: ‘When an international jury made up of 50 authoritative journalists from the most prestigious European newspapers awards a twenty-year-old 485 points out of a maximum of 500, you just have to take your hat off.’

Bellingham’s Stellar Year

The accolade recognises Bellingham’s outstanding contributions to England, Borussia Dortmund, and Real Madrid. Real Madrid’s manager, Carlo Ancelotti, acclaimed Bellingham’s influence, and stated that he was, ‘the player who’s making the difference.’

Tuttosport expanded on Bellingham’s remarkable achievement. The magazine explained that in 2017, when Mbappe was declared Golden Boy, he too grabbed 97 per cent of the votes, the identical percentage obtained by Bellingham,

At the time were only 30 jurors, not the 50 that they have today. For this reason, they said the English midfielder is the ‘king of kings’ of the Golden Boy trophy.

His remarkable form, highlighted by scoring 13 goals in his first 13 games for Los Blancos has elevated him above his peers, including Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala and Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde.

A Future Football Icon

The Golden Boy title signifies a bright future in football for Bellingham. It aligns him with past winners like Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, and Lionel Messi, indicating his potential to reach similar heights. The golden Boy award will be presented at a gala in Turin on December 4.

His recent Kopa Trophy victory at the Ballon d’Or awards as the best under-21 player reinforces his emerging status in world football.

Despite facing challenges, including a shoulder injury that caused him to miss Madrid’s 5-1 triumph over Valencia and withdrawal from the England squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers, Bellingham’s persistence and talent shine. His ability to overcome these setbacks exemplifies the resolve and dedication characteristic of elite athletes.

Bellingham’s achievements at such a young age are not just personal triumphs but also a source of inspiration. His journey, marked by resilience and exceptional skill, sets a benchmark for aspiring footballers worldwide.

His Golden Boy award not only highlights his current prowess but also points towards a promising and impactful career in the sport.