Norway’s traditional Christmas tree gift will decorate London’s Trafalgar Square

By Chris King • Updated: 27 Nov 2023 • 0:07

Image from the tree-felling ceremony in Norway. Credit. X@LM_Westminster

AS part of an annual tradition dating back 76 years, a tree that has been felled in a forest in Norway will soon be on display in London’s Trafalgar Square.

Grown in the Nordmarka forest located to the north of Oslo, the 62-feet-tall spruce will now be shipped to England. It will subsequently be installed and decorated with traditional Norwegian strings and lights before being unveiled on December 7 in the English capital’s lighting ceremony.

King Haakon VII of Norway was exiled in London with his government in 1940 after Germany invaded their country but he continued to broadcast messages to his homeland via the BBC.

In recognition of the support given to them during WWII, the nation has gifted a fir tree to the UK at Christmas time annually since 1947.

Next stop: #TrafalgarSquare! 🎄 Today @LM_Westminster Patricia McAllister and the Mayor of Oslo @LindboeAnne cut down the ‘Queen of the Forest’ in Sørkedalen. This was 76th year of this lovely tradition – a symbol of our shared history and enduring friendship!😊 #UKandNorway pic.twitter.com/u6v4JZNFTw — British Embassy Oslo 🇬🇧🇳🇴 (@UKinNorway) November 24, 2023

Who took part in felling the tree in Norway?

The official tree felling was presided over by Anne Lindboe, the mayor of Oslo. Accompanied by the British Ambassador Jan Thompson, and the Lord Mayor of Westminster, Patricia McAllister, the three took part in cutting the fir tree down.

Thank you to our hosts, the Mayor of Oslo @LindboeAnne and @JanThompsonFCDO for your warm hospitality. Safe journey @trafalgartree. See you soon! 📸credit: Sturlason/City of Oslo pic.twitter.com/ykvUUr9NaX — The Lord Mayor of Westminster (@LM_Westminster) November 24, 2023

What is the tree next to Big Ben?

Another tree has already been put in place near Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament. The 40-foot Sitka spruce arrived from Northumberland’s Kielder Forest and was decorated with Christmas lights after being placed in position by workmen using a crane.

‘The arrival of the Christmas tree from Forestry England brings great joy and excitement to our parliamentary community – and lighting it offers us the opportunity to come together to celebrate the start of the festive season and share best wishes for a peaceful year ahead’, commented Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker of the House of Commons, reported dailymail.co.uk.