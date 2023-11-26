Vélez-Málaga’s Toto bar will go out to tender soon

By Chris King • Updated: 26 Nov 2023 • 20:11

Image of Vélez-Málaga councillor, Manuel Gutiérrez. Credit: velezmalaga.es

THE lease of the popular ‘Toto’ bar on the ground floor of the Vélez-Málaga town hall, in the Plaza de las Carmelitas, will be put out to tender soon.

As announced in a statement by Manuel Gutiérrez, the Councillor for Heritage, the current tenants have been renting the bar for the last 28 years.

They initially obtained a 25 year concession followed by a three-year extension, the maximum allowed by the Urban Lease Law.

Now that all the deadlines set by current legislation have expired, the current tenants will have to hand over the keys of the facility at the beginning of January.

Any resident who wants to run the bar will be able to apply soon when it goes out to tender. ‘We want to bring the centre of Vélez back to life and we need first class catering for a vital place like the Carmelitas’, commented Gutiérrez.

He added: ‘We will shortly be informing you of the parameters that will be required to bid and the dates for submitting bids. The current tenants are, of course, eligible to have the concession back, as well as any other interested businessmen’.