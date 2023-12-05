News In Brief: Axarquía

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 05 Dec 2023 • 13:42
Image: Facebook/AAR - AXARQUIA ANIMAL RESCUE
Market Magic
THE AAR Local Neutering Christmas Market was a heartwarming success! Held on a beautiful Sunday, it brought together various stalls and charities. The venue and weather were perfect, adding to the festive cheer. Thanks to the generous support, they raised over €800, clearing their vet bill and leaving them in credit.
TORRE DEL MAR welcomes a thrilling Christmas addition this year – a colossal toboggan by the Sugar Factory. From December 6 to January 7, thrill-seekers can enjoy this attraction daily from 4:30 PM onwards. While most Christmas delights are free, the toboggan promises an exhilarating experience for a fee.
EXPERIENCE the thrill of Santa’s arrival at El Ingenio Shopping Centre in Velez-Malaga via helicopter! On Saturday, December 23, seize the moment! Head to the parking area near Burger King from noon onwards. Witness Santa’s live arrival at the mall, descending in style by helicopter. Don’t miss this festive spectacle!
ON Thursday, December 14, the spotlight shines on St. Michael’s Church in Nerja, hosting a heartwarming Charity Christmas Carol Service at 4 pm. Following the festive melodies, attendees can enjoy Mince Pies and Mulled Wine. Join in the joyous celebration and embrace the holiday spirit!
THE First National Championship of Speedcubing is set to take place from December 8 to 10 at the Pabellón Cubierto in Nerja. This thrilling event welcomes participants and spectators alike all day long, offering free entrance. Get ready to witness incredible speeds and agility in solving the Rubik’s Cube!
The Vélez-Málaga Manga and Alternative Culture Fair takes place at the Paco Aguilar Pavilion on December 23 as an additional attraction to enliven the festivities. This event blends alternative culture, manga, and video games into an intense day starting at 11 AM and running non-stop until 9 PM.
