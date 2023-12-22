Former EU Chief Tusk In Censorship Storm

By John Ensor •
NEWLY elected Polish Prime Minister, Donald Tusk is at the centre of a media storm.
After being sworn in as Poland’s new leader on December 13, Donald Tusk has wasted no time in taking firm action against his country’s state media channel.
Tusk’s new pro-EU government had accused Poland’s public broadcasters of right-wing political bias. In an unprecedented move, he has fired the management boards of TVP and Polskie Radio, and taken the channels off-air.
On Tuesday, December 19, Anne Applebaum, an American-Polish journalist, highlighted significant issues regarding TVP, Poland’s state media: ‘TVP was illegally turned into a pro-PiS propaganda tube, and was illegally run by PiS functionaries.’
Applebaum’s statement points to a troubling misuse of media power. Siding with Tusk’s decision she announced, ‘What you are watching is the re-establishment of public broadcasting.’
Reportedly, on Wednesday the newly appointed head of TVP arrived at its offices together with a new management team and journalists. Many have condemned the actions as illegal.
Nigel Farage took to Twitter/X to highlight the developments: ‘Here we go again. Poland must not put up with this.’
One person added: ‘This is not a sign of a healthy democracy. He’s only been in office five minutes as well.
‘It’ll be interesting to see how the globalist-aligned Western media portray this move. Perhaps by ignoring it all completely.’ Finally another concerned commenter posted: ‘Will The UK be next!’
The allegations against Poland’s former Right-wing government centre around their supposed manipulation of state media, turning it into a mouthpiece.
This controversy underscores a broader debate about the independence and objectivity of public broadcasting in Poland.
Donald Tusk, a key political figure, expressed his views bluntly. He argued that the current state of Poland’s state media was so bad that, ‘The public media as it exists in its current shape does not deserve to be financed from the taxpayer’s pocket at all.’
This discussion brings to the forefront the essential role of public broadcasting in a democratic society. It raises questions about media integrity, governmental influence, and the responsibility of public media to provide unbiased, factual information.
As debates continue, the future of Poland’s public media remains uncertain. The call for reform and transparency is growing louder, highlighting the need for a media landscape that truly serves the public interest.
