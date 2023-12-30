Deborah Edgington receives MBE

By John Smith •
Published: 30 Dec 2023 • 11:49
Deborah Edgington wearing an orange top
Credit: Asofuer A Facebook
Deborah Carol Edgington, a former Councillor for Tourism in Antigua, has been awarded an MBE for her services to British Nationals in Fuerteventura (Canary Islands) in the New Year Honours list published on December 29.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Mrs Edgington supported British citizens on the island by keeping them informed of updates and restrictions, as well as assisting those who chose to return to the UK under challenging circumstances.
In addition to helping her compatriots with logistical and bureaucratic issues, Mrs Edgington has worked with the local community to raise thousands of euros in funds for various charities.
Hugh Elliott, the British Ambassador to Spain, said: “Deborah’s 25 years of serving the needs and integration of the British community in Fuerteventura make her a worthy recipient of this MBE award.
“She has worked tirelessly to ensure that British nationals know their rights and has not hesitated to step forward when most needed, through times of great changes or uncertainty, from Brexit, through the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.
“Through her sterling work she has earned the respect and trust of those around her, and I’m delighted that it has been recognised with this award.”
Mrs Edgington said: “It is a great honour and a complete surprise to have been awarded an MBE, I feel immensely proud and humbled. I am always happy to assist others, especially when sometimes these can be the most difficult moments for people.
“This for me was always easier with the help and assistance I received from the fantastic team of Consulate Staff, Las Palmas Gran Canaria.”
In addition to Mrs Edgington, three other British residents in Spain have been named in the New Year Honours list 2024:
An MBE (Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) to Mrs Margery Anne Taylor, District Treasurer and District Training Officer, Royal British Legion, Spain South. ‘For services to Veterans in Spain.’
A BEM (British Empire Medal) to Mr Philip David Brown. President and co-founder, MACS Charity Mojacar Area Cancer Support. ‘For services to people with Cancer in Spain.’
Becoming an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) is Mrs Susan Hannam, Vice-President, Cudeca Hospice Foundation. ‘For services to Palliative Care and Volunteering Services in Spain.’
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.