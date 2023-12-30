Deborah Edgington receives MBE

By John Smith • Published: 30 Dec 2023 • 11:49

Deborah Edgington wearing an orange top Credit: Asofuer A Facebook

Deborah Carol Edgington, a former Councillor for Tourism in Antigua, has been awarded an MBE for her services to British Nationals in Fuerteventura (Canary Islands) in the New Year Honours list published on December 29.

Great help during pandemic

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Mrs Edgington supported British citizens on the island by keeping them informed of updates and restrictions, as well as assisting those who chose to return to the UK under challenging circumstances.

In addition to helping her compatriots with logistical and bureaucratic issues, Mrs Edgington has worked with the local community to raise thousands of euros in funds for various charities.

Hugh Elliott, the British Ambassador to Spain, said: “Deborah’s 25 years of serving the needs and integration of the British community in Fuerteventura make her a worthy recipient of this MBE award.

“She has worked tirelessly to ensure that British nationals know their rights and has not hesitated to step forward when most needed, through times of great changes or uncertainty, from Brexit, through the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

“Through her sterling work she has earned the respect and trust of those around her, and I’m delighted that it has been recognised with this award.”

Mrs Edgington said: “It is a great honour and a complete surprise to have been awarded an MBE, I feel immensely proud and humbled. I am always happy to assist others, especially when sometimes these can be the most difficult moments for people.

“This for me was always easier with the help and assistance I received from the fantastic team of Consulate Staff, Las Palmas Gran Canaria.”

Other Honours bestowed

In addition to Mrs Edgington, three other British residents in Spain have been named in the New Year Honours list 2024:

An MBE (Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) to Mrs Margery Anne Taylor, District Treasurer and District Training Officer, Royal British Legion, Spain South. ‘For services to Veterans in Spain.’

A BEM (British Empire Medal) to Mr Philip David Brown. President and co-founder, MACS Charity Mojacar Area Cancer Support. ‘For services to people with Cancer in Spain.’

Becoming an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) is Mrs Susan Hannam, Vice-President, Cudeca Hospice Foundation. ‘For services to Palliative Care and Volunteering Services in Spain.’