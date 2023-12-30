Severe Weather Disrupts Eurostar 

By John Ensor •
Eurostar cancellations.
The final weekend of the year brings a tempestuous mix of snow, wind, and rain, causing major disruptions in rail services across the UK.
On Saturday, December 30, travellers faced cancellations and delays. Southeastern Railway announced that services between Ebbsfleet International and London St Pancras International would be suspended until approximately noon.
Concurrently, Eurostar was forced to cancel around 10 services to and from St Pancras International until at least 9:12 am due to flooding in tunnels near Ebbsfleet.
The UK Meteorological Office warned of a blustery Saturday. Meteorologist Alex Burkill predicted heavy snowfall in northern Scotland, with up to 20 centimetres expected on the highest terrain.
Meanwhile, southern regions anticipated milder temperatures around 11°C or 12°C, though the inclement weather would likely make it feel colder.
Later on Saturday, intense rain and snow were expected to clear from Scotland, moving northeast. This was followed by a band of heavy rain traversing parts of England.
The UK braced for gusts between 45 to 50 mph in many areas, intensifying near western and southern coasts, where speeds could reach 65 to 75 mph. These conditions were part of a yellow wind warning in effect through to early New Year’s Eve.
St Pancras station experienced significant chaos on Saturday morning, as reported by travel journalist Simon Calder on Twitter/X: ‘London St Pancras International is in chaos.
All Eurostar and Southeastern trains this morning cancelled due to flooding in the tunnel beneath the Thames. Many Thameslink services cancelled due to staff shortage.’
This disruptive spell followed a series of windy days attributed to Storm Gerrit, a reminder for travellers to stay updated and plan their journeys with caution, especially during such unpredictable weather conditions.
