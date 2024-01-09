Transition Time: Queen Margrethe’s Final Days as Queen

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 09 Jan 2024 • 20:35

Queen Margrethe bids farewell in her final public audience Image: Facebook/ Det danske kongehus Keld Navntoft Kongehuset

DENMARK’s Queen Margrethe concluded her momentous tenure as the nation’s monarch by hosting her last public audience, marking the end of an era before her son, Prince Frederik, and daughter-in-law, Princess Mary, assume the royal mantle on January 14.

Danish Tradition: Audience with Queen Margrethe

In a departure from the typical protocol of other monarchies, Queen Margrethe regularly engaged with the Danish public, granting audiences to individuals beyond political figures or dignitaries—a tradition deeply embedded in Denmark’s historical heritage, welcoming citizens with specific concerns or requests to meet the sovereign.

Royal Transition: Queen Margrethe’s Final Audience

Her final official audience, conducted on January 8, saw the Queen meeting with Flemming Kjølstrup Jensen, a laundry worker from Denmark. Throughout her reign, Queen Margrethe engaged in over 50,000 conversations during these audiences.

Conducted at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen, these sessions allowed the Danish people to express gratitude for royal honours, and commendations, or even convey personal acknowledgments for the Queen’s involvement in various national events.

This distinctive Danish tradition mirrors the country’s blend of rich royal customs with its modern ethos of social progressivism and egalitarian values.

Historic Handover: Prince Frederik & Princess Mary’s Ascension

As the transition nears, Prince Frederik, 55, and Princess Mary, 51, are set to ascend the throne formally on January 14. Tasmanian-born Mary’s journey from a Sydney marketing professional to a revered member of one of Europe’s oldest royal families has been likened to a modern fairy tale, capturing the attention and admiration of Australians for over two decades.

The Danish Palace has confirmed that upon their ascension, the royal couple will assume the titles of His and Her Majesty, King Frederik, and Queen Mary, in a subdued ceremony, marking a new chapter in Denmark’s royal lineage.

For more European news please click here