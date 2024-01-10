Three Kings Parade Lights Up Streets Across Axarquia

By Catherine McGeer •
The Three Kings Parade in Nerja
EVERY year throughout Spain on January 5 children line the streets on the eve of the Epiphany, also known as the feast of the Three Kings or Dia del los Reyes Magos. They gather in this age-old tradition that commemorates the journey of the Three Kings- Melchior, Caspar, and Balthazar- following the star to Bethlehem to visit the newborn Jesus with gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh. These days the Three Kings usually bring sweets and toys that they throw out to the thousands of children there to experience the parade and to welcome the kings.
These parades held throughout Spain hold great importance throughout the country. While Spanish families celebrate Christmas more and more on December 24 and 25, as their children adapt to the customs of Santa Claus, a lot of families still wait until the Three Kings celebrations to swap Christmas gifts. This parade kicks off the Three Kings celebrations after which the children head home, eat roscon ( the traditional Kings cake) with hot chocolate, and then get tucked into bed as they await their visit from the Kings.
The Three Kings paraded through the streets of Axarquia distributing toys, teddies, and sweets to awaiting children that lined the streets. They also take the time to visit children’s hospitals and senior citizen residences.
