Could it be magic? Take That in Murcia

IN an exciting musical event, the renowned British pop sensation Take That is set to grace the region of Murcia during their European tour this summer. The iconic band, currently composed of Gary Barlow, Mark Owen, and Howard Donald, will be performing at the Plaza de Toros in Murcia City on July 20, as part of the ‘Murcia On’ festival organised by Ibolele Producciones.

Details and Ticket Prices

The concert, hosted at the traditional bullring venue, promises to be a highlight of the ‘Murcia On’ schedule, offering fans an unforgettable experience. Tickets for the event are already available for purchase on the Ibolele Producciones website and entradasatualcance.com, with prices ranging from €55 for seating to €90 for the coveted ‘Front Stage.’

The Trio Taking the Stage

Take That’s performance in Murcia will showcase tracks from their ninth studio album, ‘This Life’ (2023), described by the Murcian promoter as a ‘vibrant collection of songs showcasing the band in top form.’ This marks a new phase for the acclaimed boy band, sans former members Robbie Williams and Jason Orange.

The Soundtrack of Summer 2024

Fans in Murcia are in for a treat, as Take That brings their electrifying performance to the heart of the region, promising a summer concert that will undoubtedly be a standout moment for music enthusiasts in the area.

