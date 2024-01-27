Could it be magic? Take That in Murcia

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 27 Jan 2024 • 23:04
From UK to Murcia
Image: Facebook/Take That
IN an exciting musical event, the renowned British pop sensation Take That is set to grace the region of Murcia during their European tour this summer. The iconic band, currently composed of Gary Barlow, Mark Owen, and Howard Donald, will be performing at the Plaza de Toros in Murcia City on July 20, as part of the ‘Murcia On’ festival organised by Ibolele Producciones.
The concert, hosted at the traditional bullring venue, promises to be a highlight of the ‘Murcia On’ schedule, offering fans an unforgettable experience. Tickets for the event are already available for purchase on the Ibolele Producciones website and entradasatualcance.com, with prices ranging from €55 for seating to €90 for the coveted ‘Front Stage.’
Take That’s performance in Murcia will showcase tracks from their ninth studio album, ‘This Life’ (2023), described by the Murcian promoter as a ‘vibrant collection of songs showcasing the band in top form.’ This marks a new phase for the acclaimed boy band, sans former members Robbie Williams and Jason Orange.
Fans in Murcia are in for a treat, as Take That brings their electrifying performance to the heart of the region, promising a summer concert that will undoubtedly be a standout moment for music enthusiasts in the area.
For more Costa Calida news and events click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.