Living in a motorhome: Spain’s legal view

By John Ensor • Published: 27 Feb 2024 • 18:31

Image of a motorhome. Credit: Voyagerix/Shutterstock.com

With soaring house prices and loan interest rates reaching new highs, living in a motorhome on private land is becoming an increasingly popular consideration.

Under Spanish law, particularly as outlined in the General Vehicle Regulations (Royal Decree 2822/1998), motorhomes and similar vehicles are primarily intended for leisure rather than as permanent dwellings.

This classification places them alongside other forms of non-standard housing such as shanties and caves.

Parking versus camping

The distinction between parking and camping is crucial in this context. Parking simply means to leave the vehicle stationary without extending its footprint, whereas camping involves engaging in daily living activities outside the vehicle, like setting up awnings or outdoor furniture.

While motorhomes can be parked in areas that comply with local regulations, camping is only permitted in specially designated zones.

The regulations around this vary significantly across Spain’s autonomous communities, Andalucia, Aragon, Asturias, Castilla y Leon, Galicia, La Rioja, Madrid and the Basque Country raise a total ban on free camping.

On the other side of the scale are the Balearic Islands, Canary Islands, Cantabria, Castilla La Mancha, Catalunya, Extremadura, Murcia, Navarra and Valencia, which have specific rules and exceptions.

Registration hurdles and habitation standards

Spanish legislation mandates that individuals register at a fixed address (as per article 15.1 of Law 7/1985), complicating the process for those wishing to permanently live in a motorhome.

Although not explicitly prohibited, achieving registration requires meeting specific habitability criteria, including hygiene, safety, and comfort standards, as well as access to basic utilities.

For landowners intending to live in a motorhome on their own property, proving these habitability standards to local authorities can present a significant challenge.

An alternative workaround involves registering at a relative’s or friend’s address while actually residing on your own land in the motorhome.

Embracing nomadic freedom

Opting for a nomadic lifestyle in a motorhome delivers unparalleled flexibility and freedom. However, it also entails navigating a maze of legal and practical considerations.

Prospective motorhome dwellers are advised to seek legal counsel and familiarise themselves with the regulations specific to their intended locale to ensure full compliance.

Embracing alternative living arrangements such as motorhome residency requires a thorough understanding of the legal landscape in Spain. While the freedom it offers is appealing, it’s essential to tread carefully through the regulatory framework to make this lifestyle viable.