Artistic legacy: Queen Margrethe’s artful abdication

Published: 08 Mar 2024

Brushing Royalty: Queen Margrethe's Artful Abdication Image: Shutterstock/ Michael W. Holm

IN an unexpected turn of events at a Copenhagen auction, an abstract painting by Denmark’s former Queen Margrethe has fetched an impressive 160,000 kroner (€21,456), surpassing the initial estimate of 75,000-100,000 kroner (€10,000-€14,000).

Artistic Riches: Queen Margrethe’s Masterstroke

The 1988 acrylic painting, which originally bore a starting price of 45,000 kroner (€6,000), was a personal gift to her former aide, Hans Soelvhoej, who passed away in 1989. Held within the family’s possession, the unnamed masterpiece went under the gavel recently, finding an enthusiastic buyer whose identity remains undisclosed.

Abdication and Art: A Royal Canvas

Queen Margrethe, aged 83, is renowned for her artistic pursuits, including paintings displayed in museums across Denmark and internationally. Her diverse portfolio also includes ballet costumes, sets, church vestments, dinnerware, and book illustrations. According to Niels Boe-Hauggaard from the Bruun Rasmussen Auction House, artworks by the Queen rarely hit the market, and the recent abdication has likely added an intriguing layer to the painting’s history.

A Royal Farewell

Margrethe’s surprise abdication on New Year’s Eve 2023, citing health concerns, shocked the nation that anticipated her lifelong reign. On January 14, she became the first Danish monarch to voluntarily step down in nearly 900 years, passing the throne to her son, King Frederik X. The abdication followed major back surgery in February of the previous year, emphasising the Queen’s commitment to her duties despite health challenges.

Brushing Royalty: The Queen’s Masterpiece

This auction echoes a previous successful sale in 2021 when the same auction house sold another of Queen Margrethe‘s paintings for 230,000 kroner (€31,000), highlighting the continued interest and value associated with her unique artistic expressions.

