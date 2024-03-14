From Finland to La Nucia

By Anna Akopyan •
Imma Morell and Gemma Marquez with teachers from Finland.
Credit: La Nucia Council
This month, three teachers from Finland visited La Nucia´s Institute and Ciutat Esportiva under the ERASMUS + Programme, strengthening the countries´ relationship.
Coming from the Salon Lukio School in Salo, a town located one hour from Helsinki, the three Finnish teachers explored La Nucia´s educational developments.
The municipality´s Councilor, Gemma Marquez, introduced the visitors to La Nucia´s sports and arts facilities, including the Ciutat Esportiva complexes and the town´s Auditorium, which facilitate students in their studies.
During their week in La Nucia, the visiting teachers will familiarise themselves with La Nucia´s educational system, and especially, the communication and collaboration between the Institute and the City Council.
The ERASMUS + Programme is an EU project to encourage activities abroad for education professionals and students, promoting diversity and development.
Back in December, teachers from La Nucia visited Finland and began building their relationship with the Finnish schools.
Now, April awaits a group of students travelling from La Nucia to Finland to explore the culture, work ethic, and educational system of the country.
