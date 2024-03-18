Jail for Frenchman caught speeding in Norway

By John Ensor • Published: 18 Mar 2024 • 21:30

Lofoten island, Norway. Credit: Iakov Kalinin/Shutterstock.com

A young French driver racked up an astonishing record of 25 speeding infringements in just 19 days whilst navigating through Norway.

A 23-year-old French national has found himself behind bars in Norway after an incredible spree of traffic violations.

Between February 6-25, the young man, who had moved to Norway seeking job opportunities, was cited for speeding 25 times in a 19-day period, resulting in a 21-day prison sentence.

Hazard on the road

The most severe of these incidents occurred on February 20, when he was apprehended driving his Kia at 113 kilometres per hour in a 70 km/h zone.

The Oslo district court labelled him ‘a danger in traffic’, highlighting the risks posed by his reckless behaviour. Notably, the majority of these offences were detected by stationary speed cameras, a system with which the driver was reportedly unfamiliar.

Legal consequences and fines

In recognition of his full confession, the court mercifully reduced his initial 24-day sentence to 21 days. However, he faces a year without his driving licence, a significant setback given his circumstances.

The incident also brings to light the steep penalties for speeding in Norway, where fines saw an approximate 30 per cent increase last year.

This case echoes another instance across the border in Finland, where a multimillionaire was fined €121,000 for exceeding the speed limit, underscoring the unique method of calculating fines based on the offender’s income.

The incident serves as a reminder to take extra care when driving in a different county with unfamiliar roads and that ignorance of the law excuses no one, especially when it comes to the safety on public roads.