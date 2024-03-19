Andratx contemporary art gallery reopens

By Annette Christmas •
The CCA Contemporary Art Gallery is opening its doors again, with three new exhibitions in Andratx and one in Palma.
Contemporary art at Andratx is off to a great start to the season, with events and exhibitions in connection with the Art Palma Brunch and the gallery’s own Open Studios program, plus another exhibition at La Misericordia in central Palma.
The CCA opening and Open Studios event is on Saturday 23 March between 11 am and 4 pm.
Artist-in-residence
As part of the CCA Artist-in-Residence program, four talented artists are invited to live for a month at the CCA studios. These are currently Andrea Maria Breiling (US), Stefan Rinck (Germany), Tariq Oliver (Nigeria) and Stephan Rinck (Germany).
Exhibits include The bliss of Ignorance by Stefan Rinck and Philip Grötzinger, and The Softness group show from the CCA collection.
The Artist-in-Residence program has been running for 21 years, welcoming more than 800 artists from 20 different countries, and has had a significant impact on the global art scene.
Ultra-contemporary artist Xenia Lesniewski has a show starting at La Misericordia, curated by Raquel Victoria of the CCA.
There will also be an Easter lunch on March 31, with more details to follow on the CCA Andratx website.
