Truck takes a dip: Butane truck ends up in pool

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 19 Mar 2024 • 13:31

Butane Truck Takes a Dive Image: Consorcio Provincial de Bomberos de la Diputación de Málaga

A truck carrying butane tanks accidentally plummeted into a swimming pool in a residential area of Rincón de la Victoria. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident, prompting the response of the Provincial Fire Consortium (CPB).

Unforeseen Plunge: Butane Truck Incident in Rincón de la Victoria

Initial reports from the Málaga Provincial Council suggest that the truck driver had halted the vehicle during their work rounds on Calle Isla Cristina in the high area of Torre de Benagalbón before exiting the vehicle. A potential brake failure coupled with the slope of the road led to the truck careening out of control, breaching the street’s safety barrier and tumbling down a several-metre incline before landing fully submerged in the residential pool.

Truck Retrieval Operation: CPB Assists in Butane Truck Recovery

Upon arrival, CPB agents confirmed no injuries and proceeded to secure the butane tanks. Meanwhile, the supplying company is tasked with the truck’s retrieval from the pool, with CPB personnel providing assistance in the operation.

