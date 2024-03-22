Ex-Sweden boss tipped as new Ireland manager

By John Ensor • Published: 22 Mar 2024 • 17:27

Former Sweden boss, Janne Andersson. Credit: Rolandhino1/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

Could a change of guard bring new fortunes for Irish football?

Janne Andersson, former Swedish football manager, is now closely associated with the managerial opening for the Republic of Ireland team.

On Thursday, March 21, Andersson expressed his eagerness to get back to doing what he does best, hinting at a potential role with a national squad.

‘I have something going on. Probably if everything falls into place it will be ready next week,’ he revealed, after having previously declined the opportunity to manage Latvia.

Experienced leadership on the horizon

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has been on a five-month quest to find a new manager. They seem to favour Andersson for his international experience and his reputation as a reliable leader.

His tenure with Sweden boasted an impressive win rate of over fifty-one per cent from summer 2016 until his departure in November 2023.

During his leadership, Sweden saw significant successes, including a quarter-final appearance in the 2018 World Cup and advancement to the Nations League’s League A. Despite a decline in outcomes over the last two years, Andersson’s track record speaks volumes.

Andersson’s strategic prowess

Marc Canham, the FAI’s director of football, has indicated an announcement for the new appointment is imminent, aiming for early April. Andersson, who concluded his stint with Sweden last November, is free from existing contractual obligations, positioning him as a prime candidate for the role.

His strategic acumen led Norrkoping to an Allsvenskan championship in 2016, securing his position as Sweden’s manager post-Euro 2016.

With 48 victories from 94 games, Andersson eliminated powerhouse teams like the Netherlands and Italy, showcasing his capability to elevate teams on the international stage.

A fresh chapter awaits

This potential move to Ireland represents a fresh chapter for Andersson, following a sabbatical for family and health reasons.

His approach and experience could inject new vitality into the Irish squad, especially as they prepare for future challenges on the European and world stages.