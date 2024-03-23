Sevilla’s sporty sandwich sensation

By John Ensor • Published: 23 Mar 2024 • 21:11

Stock image of a baguette sandwich. Credit: Jora Abramov/shutterstock.com

Throughout the world, various sandwiches have been given various descriptive names, from the well-known BLT to the French classic, Jambon Beurre.

But have you ever heard of a sandwich named after a sports legend? A Sevilla eatery has recently sparked considerable interest by christening its sandwiches with the names of iconic sports figures.

In Sevilla, a novel approach by a sandwich shop has captured the imagination of both locals and visitors alike.

Announced via a Twitter post by a user who stumbled upon the shop’s promotional leaflet, the establishment has rolled out a menu where each sandwich bears the name of a renowned sports personality.

The post from Manuel reads: ‘I have just discovered the best sandwich shop in Sevilla, look at the names.’

A menu of champions

Tennis fans might choose the ‘Nadal‘ which contains, stuffed chicken, cheese, bacon, sausage, sausage, or perhaps the ‘Roger Federer’ sandwich, an appetising blend of ham, tortilla, and marinated loin.

Cycling legend Miguel Indurain even has a sandwich named in his honour, a healthy option with lettuce, tomato, onion, and a choice of tuna or mackerel.

F1 fans have the difficult choice of the Hamilton: Ham and cheese; Schumacher: Lettuce, tomato, onion, and breaded chicken or the Alonso: Cheese, ham and tortilla.

Football fans can pick there all-time favourite from a selection which includes international legends such as Cruyff, Maradona, Ronaldo, Zidane, Messi or the great Pele himself. The price range for these delectable creations lies between €3.50 to €4.

Unique flavours for every fan

The eclectic menu boasts a total of 21 options, including the ‘Del Nido’ and ‘Monchi’ sandwiches, both of which are tributes to figures associated with Sevilla. These particular sandwiches are crafted from mechada, cheese, and suckling pig, showcasing the shop’s flair for combining flavours.

This ingenious naming strategy has not only provided a unique dining experience but also a topic of lively discussion among the shop’s patrons.

The blend of culinary craftsmanship with the celebration of sports achievements has indeed set this Sevilla sandwich shop apart.

What remains unclear is whether customer’s choices are based on the ingredients or whether they are swayed by the favourite sports star.