Rafael Méndez Hospital in Lorca expands

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 25 Mar 2024 • 19:19

Lorca's healthcare leaps forward Image: carm

THE Rafael Méndez Hospital in Lorca, Murcia has undergone significant expansion of its Emergency Department, doubling its size to 2,000 square metres. President Fernando López Miras inaugurated the newly expanded facilities, emphasising a 70 per cent increase in the Emergency area. This expansion, backed by a €1.5 million investment from the regional government, aims to enhance service quality and patient comfort.

Expansion Highlights

The upgraded Emergency Service now features ten additional examination rooms, bringing the total to 22, catering to both adult and paediatric patients. The renovation includes separate waiting rooms for adults with infectious and non-infectious respiratory issues, a multipurpose care area, and improved facilities for medical staff.

Enhanced Facilities

This project marks the second phase of expansion for the hospital’s Emergency Service, with the first phase completed in 2021 focusing on improving paediatric care.

Meeting Healthcare Demands

Benefiting not only Lorca but also neighbouring regions, the expansion aligns with the hospital’s role as a reference point for healthcare in the area. Furthermore, recent data highlights a significant increase in hospital activity, with higher numbers of diagnostic tests, surgeries, and outpatient consultations, highlighting the importance of these enhancements in meeting growing healthcare demands.

For more Costa Calida news click here