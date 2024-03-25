Rafael Méndez Hospital in Lorca expands

By Catherine McGeer •
Lorca's healthcare leaps forward
THE Rafael Méndez Hospital in Lorca, Murcia has undergone significant expansion of its Emergency Department, doubling its size to 2,000 square metres. President Fernando López Miras inaugurated the newly expanded facilities, emphasising a 70 per cent increase in the Emergency area. This expansion, backed by a €1.5 million investment from the regional government, aims to enhance service quality and patient comfort.
The upgraded Emergency Service now features ten additional examination rooms, bringing the total to 22, catering to both adult and paediatric patients. The renovation includes separate waiting rooms for adults with infectious and non-infectious respiratory issues, a multipurpose care area, and improved facilities for medical staff.
This project marks the second phase of expansion for the hospital’s Emergency Service, with the first phase completed in 2021 focusing on improving paediatric care.
Benefiting not only Lorca but also neighbouring regions, the expansion aligns with the hospital’s role as a reference point for healthcare in the area. Furthermore, recent data highlights a significant increase in hospital activity, with higher numbers of diagnostic tests, surgeries, and outpatient consultations, highlighting the importance of these enhancements in meeting growing healthcare demands.
