Axe man arrested in Barcelona shopping centre

By John Ensor • Published: 28 Mar 2024 • 14:46

Stock image of the Magic shopping Centre, badalona. Credit: magicbadalona/Instagram.com

A shopping centre on the outskirts of Barcelona was the scene of an attack by a man wielding an axe.

The incident occurred on a Wednesday, March 28 around 7:30 pm, within the confines of the Magic Shopping Centre’s McDonald’s in Badalona, Barcelona.

The Mossos d’Esquadra swiftly responded and apprehended the man responsible for shattering the fast-food restaurant’s windowpane with an axe. Thankfully, the incident happened without any reported injuries.

Swift response averts tragedy

An off-duty officer from the Mossos d’Esquadra, with assistance from security personnel, managed to detain the attacker.

Their quick-thinking action occurred before the arrival of a Generalitat Police patrol, which then formally arrested the individual.

Xavier Garcia Albiol, the mayor of Badalona, took to social media to comment on the ordeal. He described the assailant as ‘unbalanced’ and noted that he had targeted the restaurant’s furnishings with his axe. Albiol further reassured the public that no one was harmed during the incident.

An eyewitness described the events on Twitter/X: ‘The incident caught me inside one of the stores where I had gone to pick up an order.

Although the eviction was soon heard over the public address system, it was a distressing moment. I saw people running through the centre and the stores closing.

The one I was in didn’t know what was happening and the shop assistants were shocked. Only the store’s security guard remained calm.’

No evidence of terrorism

Authorities have confirmed that there was no gunfire exchanged during the incident to reassure any fears of a terrorist motive.

Furthermore, they clarified that there was no need for an evacuation of the Magic Shopping Centre, as the situation was quickly contained.

As investigations continue, the motives behind this shocking act remain a topic of speculation. However, the resolute response of those at the scene serves as a reminder of the unpredictability of public spaces and the importance of vigilance.