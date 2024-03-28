Hero dies trying to save young boy

By John Ensor • Published: 28 Mar 2024 • 20:02

Image of a stormy sea. Credit: Munimara/shutterstock.com

A devastating incident near Miracle Beach in Tarragona resulted in the deaths of a teenager and a man who attempted his rescue.

On Thursday, March 28, near Miracle Beach in Tarragona, a tragedy unfolded when a 16-year-old boy fell into the sea, prompting a 32-year-old German citizen to dive in after him in a bid to save the youngster.

Tragically, both were overpowered by strong currents and lost their lives in the process.

A heroic but fatal rescue

The youth, part of a quartet of friends aged between 15 and 17, was playing close to the Forti de la Reina, a rocky area next to the beach.

It is believed the 16-year-old accidentally tumbled into the turbulent waters. Upon seeing the incident, a German visitor, 32, there with his partner, leapt into the sea in an effort to save the boy.

Tragically, the man’s valiant effort ended in both their deaths, carried away by the power of the waves.

Emergency response and investigation

A substantial search and rescue operation was mobilised around 2:30 pm, involving the Guardia Civil’s Maritime Service, Maritime Rescue, the Generalitat’s Firefighters, and the Mossos d’Esquadra.

During the operation, two Mossos maritime unit officers also entered the water in an attempt to assist but were subsequently rescued themselves, fortunately unharmed.

The Guardia Civil’s Judicial Police are now leading an inquiry into the events, with initial theories suggesting the teenager, reportedly of Moroccan descent, fell while playing.

National tragedy

The incident is part of a wider tragedy as four individuals have succumbed to the sea across Spain on a day marked by severe wind and waves.

Elsewhere, in Asturias, a tourist and a local woman lost their lives under similar circumstances. The Medical Emergency System (SEM) has since deployed multiple units, including psychological support teams, to assist those affected by the day’s tragic events.

This grim narrative serves as a stark reminder of the sea’s unpredictable nature and the paramount importance of safety near water bodies.

The community mourns the loss of two lives – a young boy and a man whose altruistic act of bravery ended in the ultimate sacrifice.