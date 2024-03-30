Dublin rugby club’s glam fundraiser

By John Ensor • Published: 30 Mar 2024 • 14:44

The 2023 ‘Queen of the Warriors.' Credit: ewrfc/X

The Emerald Warriors Rugby Football Club (EWRFC) will swap their rugby boots for high heels to raise money ahead of the gay rugby world cup.

On Sunday, April 7, from 4:30 pm to 8:00 pm, The George, located on South Great George’s Street in Dublin city centre, will play host to an extraordinary event, backed by Guinness.

A night of glamour and competition

Graham Kelly, the club’s secretary announced on Twitter/X: ‘We have nine fierce drag queens taking to the stage to take home the crown.’

He’s co-organising the event, where attendees can vote for their favourite performer, culminating in a lip-sync battle between the top two for the ultimate win.

A novel addition this year is the club’s first drag king act by the Azures, the women’s+ team, performing during the interval.

Record-breaking ambitions

Richie Fagan, the club president, highlighted the significance of this event, commenting on social media he added that the Queen of the Warriors ‘is the largest social event in the club’s calendar which offers an incredible night.’

‘Last year was a record-breaking event but this year we’ve an ambitious target of €30,000 to support our club competing at The Bingham Cup,’ reports Dublin Live.

The competition in Rome is expected to draw over 140 teams and around 10,000 participants, making it a significant occasion for the club.

A milestone in inclusivity

With four squads, including three men’s+ teams and one women’s+ team, the Emerald Warriors aim to be among the top five largest groups at The Bingham Cup, an event which was first held in 2001.

Approximately 125 individuals will represent the club, a testament to their commitment to inclusivity and leadership in the global sporting community.

‘This marks another milestone as we work to deliver on our strategy vision to be the leading inclusive club, not only in Ireland, but in the world, leading by example,’ Fagan added.