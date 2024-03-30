What do Spain’s green road lines mean?

By John Ensor • Published: 30 Mar 2024 • 17:46

Image showing green road markings. Credit: SocialDrive_es/X

In Spain, the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) is experimenting with a novel road marking that could improve road safety.

The colourful initiative, launched on specific roads within Palencia province, includes painting bright green lines along the edges of lanes. But what’s the reasoning behind this striking choice of colour?

A strategy for safer roads

The essence of these green lines lies in their psychological impact on drivers. By visually narrowing the lanes, they induce a natural response to slow down.

This simple yet effective technique aims to keep vehicles within speed limits, enhancing road safety. Initially trialled on the CL-613 (Palencia-Sahagun) and CL-615 (Palencia-Guardo) roads, the concept draws inspiration from successful schemes within Europe.

Beyond speed control

The introduction of green lines is part of a broader DGT strategy to mitigate speeding and accidents. This approach includes other innovative markings like ‘dragon’s teeth‘—patterns drawn alongside railings to achieve a similar speed-reducing effect.

Such initiatives reflect the agency’s commitment to utilising visual cues for traffic management.

Global inspiration, local implementation

Interestingly, the green line concept isn’t a DGT original. Its roots trace back to Dutch experiments that resulted in promising outcomes in traffic safety.

Inspired by these international successes, Spain seeks to replicate the benefits on its roads. This cross-border learning showcases the global quest for safer driving environments.

In summary, Spain’s DGT is taking bold steps towards improving road safety through psychological cues. By introducing green lines on roads, they aim to subtly influence driving speeds and reduce accident rates.

As these measures expand, drivers will likely adapt to a safer, more conscious approach to road use.