Spain leads charge for peace in Gaza

By John Ensor • Published: 01 Apr 2024 • 21:00

Stock image of Spanish PM, Pedro Sanchez. Credit: zixia/Shutterstock.com

The Spanish PM, Pedro Sanchez, has embarked on a pivotal journey across Jordan, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, aiming to address the escalating violence in Gaza, now in its sixth month.

Kicking off his tour on Monday, April 1, Sanchez is scheduled to visit three nations which are integral to resolving the ongoing Palestinian crisis.

Jordan is home to the largest Palestinian influx, Qatar hosts key political figures from Hamas, and Saudi Arabia finds itself inadvertently at the conflict’s heart.

This trip reinforces Spain’s intensified efforts to mediate in the conflict, showcasing Sanchez’s commitment to fostering peace and addressing the human rights challenges within the region.

Spain’s stance on Palestine

Spain’s proactive stance, under Sanchez’s leadership, has been both bold and consistent. The country has not only condemned the violence from Hamas but also criticised Israel for its actions.

Spain’s advocacy for a ceasefire and the protection of civilians underscores its balanced approach. Sanchez’s declaration that Spain will recognise Palestine as a state before his term ends has stirred significant international dialogue.

Global alignment with Spain’s position

The international community is gradually aligning with Spain’s call for a ceasefire, with notable shifts in stance from countries like Germany and actions from the United States in the UN Security Council.

This global consensus reflects a growing recognition of the need for humanitarian aid and a sustainable resolution to the conflict. Spain’s diplomacy is earning acclaim, especially among Arab and Muslim nations, positioning Sanchez for potentially influential meetings in Amman with figures such as King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, a vocal advocate for Palestinian rights.

Pedro Sanchez’s diplomatic efforts in the Middle East highlight a significant moment in international relations, with Spain at the forefront of advocating for peace and recognition of the Palestinian state.

As the world watches, the outcomes of these meetings could mark a turning point in the quest for a lasting solution to one of the most enduring conflicts of our time.