Laser treatment in gynaecology

The HLA San Carlos Hospital continues to implement innovative technology, now offering services with the diode laser to benefit gynaecological patients.
The diode laser is one the latest technologies to enter the gynaecology sector, effectively supplying oxygen and nutrients to women with health complications.
Dr Romaguera from Denia´s Hospital shared the benefits of this new installation: “The laser contributes to the use of essential nutrients for the regeneration of the extracellular matrix in the treated area.”
In this way, the procedure improves vulvar hydration and urinary continence and helps prevent infections.
The treatment has also proven effective for cancer patients experiencing genital atrophy and women in menopause, who have found relief from dryness, chronic itching and discomfort during sexual relations.
The HLA San Carlos´ Dr. Rojo encouraged the patients and medical specialists to invest in the diode laser system, emphasising the low impact of the procedure on daily life: “The diode laser session lasts approximately 15 minutes. At the end of each session, the patient will be able to resume her daily activities immediately and sexual relations within 48 hours.”
