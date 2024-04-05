National Geographic: The best beaches in Cadiz

By John Ensor • Published: 05 Apr 2024 • 15:39

Zahara de los Atunes, Cadiz. Credit: joserpizarro/Shutterstock.com

Who can resist the allure of sandy shores and crystal-clear waters? The highly respected journal, National Geographic has recently published their choice of the best beaches in Cadiz.

National Geographic has unveiled its selection of the top 20 beaches across Andalucia, with Cadiz’s offerings standing out for their quality and array of services.

Cadiz’s finest shores

La Caleta Beach. Nestled between the historic Castles of Santa Catalina and San Sebastian, La Caleta Beach is a gem with its fine, golden sand stretching over 650 metres.

It’s celebrated not only for its scenic beauty but also for its comprehensive facilities, including security, cleanliness, and accessibility. Its calm waters and family-friendly amenities make it an ideal spot for a relaxing day by the sea.

Bolonia Beach, Tarifa. Recognised as a windsurfer’s paradise, Bolonia Beach in Tarifa boasts wild, white sands and crystal-clear waters. Stretching about four kilometres, this beach offers a unique blend of natural beauty and solitude, being part of the Strait Natural Park.

Despite its unspoiled character, visitors can find essential services, making it a perfect mix of wilderness and convenience.

Trafalgar Lighthouse Beach, Barbate. This beach, with its mix of rocky landscapes and calm seas, is ideal for those who love history and nature.

Spanning 726 metres, it’s home to Roman archaeological sites and offers stunning views of the Trafalgar Lighthouse. It’s a place where the past and present merge, offering a peaceful retreat with a story to tell.

Zahara de los Atunes Beach. Known for its crystal-clear waters and fine sand, Zahara de los Atunes Beach is a hub for water sports and seaside walks.

It combines the charm of its fishing village past with modern-day tourism, offering a wide range of activities and facilities. It’s a testament to Cadiz’s ability to blend natural beauty with visitor comfort.

Beyond Cadiz

National Geographic’s spotlight extends beyond Cadiz, showcasing Andalucia’s diverse coastal landscapes, from Almeria’s Genoveses Beach to Malaga’s Calahonda Beach.

Each location promises a unique beach experience, whether you’re looking for the tranquillity of virgin shores or the convenience of urban beaches.

In summary, Cadiz and the broader Andalucian region offer an array of beautiful beaches, each with its own character and set of amenities.

Whether you’re drawn to historical sites, natural beauty, or water sports, these destinations have something for everyone. As the summer season approaches, these beaches are calling for visitors to explore and enjoy their unique charms.