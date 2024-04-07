Ilia Topuria in La Nucia´s health centre

By Anna Akopyan •
Ilia Topuria in La Nucia
Credit: La Nucia Council
The UFC World Champion, Ilia Topuria visited the CTN centre in La Nucia to learn about the latest developments in athletic health.
The Hispanic-Georgian renowned athlete, Ilia Topuria was appointed as the Ambassador of the Finnish health recovery studio, CTN, which has recently expanded to La Nucia.
The athlete was welcomed by the town mayor, Bernabe Cano and the Councilor for Sports, Sergio Villalba, to discover the state-of-the-art services of the CTN.
The mayor expressed the importance of Topuria´s interest in the town: “At La Nucía we are committed to collaborating with CTN. This is helping to promote La Nucía, City of Sports even more and bringing in world champions like Topuria, who has become an ambassador of the brand.”
The CTN Studio was established in La Nucia in 2022; the first studio to be installed outside of Finland. La Nucia was chosen for its exceptional sports facilities and the large population of athletes, who can now benefit from the innovative cryotherapy treatments and achieve greater success.
