Queen Sofia admitted to hospital in Madrid

By John Ensor • Published: 10 Apr 2024 • 16:56

Stock image of Queen Sofia. Credit: zixia/Shutterstock.com

Spain’s Queen Sofia has been recently admitted to the Ruber International Clinic in Madrid where she remains under observation.

The 85-year-old royal was admitted to the Ruber Clinic on Tuesday, April 10, due to a urinary tract infection.

This health scare occurred last night, and according to the medical team, her recovery is progressing ‘very rapidly and favourably’.

Though she will remain under observation, the incident highlights the strength of Felipe VI’s mother. Reportedly, the last time she was hospitalised was when she gave birth to the future king in 1968.

A model of health at 85

At the age of 85, Queen Sofia‘s health record is notably robust, in contrast to that of her husband, Juan Carlos I, who has suffered several health issues.

She leads an active lifestyle, incorporating a walking machine into her daily routine, favouring indoor exercise over outdoor activities.

Furthermore, her diet is almost entirely vegan, with minimal consumption of fish or meat, although she has a fondness for sweets and desserts.

Cancelled commitments

The Queen’s illness has led to the cancellation of her planned trip to Huesca on April 12, where she was set to observe the operations of the food bank.

This decision underscores her commitment to her health and responsibilities. Her last public appearance was at Fernando Gomez-Acebo’s memorial service on Monday, April 8, following two weeks of high profile public engagements.

These activities ranged from a Holy Week visit to Mallorca with Princess Irene of Greece to overseeing key Easter processions across Spain.

Active participant in royal duties

Despite her recent health setback, Queen Sofia’s involvement in a variety of public and royal duties remains undiminished.

She has been a consistent presence at significant events, including religious services and family gatherings. Her dedication to her role and her health practices, such as her exemplary diet and daily exercise routine, exemplify a balanced approach to life.

In the wake of this health scare, the royal family and supporters alike are hopeful for Queen Sofia’s swift and full recovery, eagerly anticipating her return to public life and duties.