New mobile offices boost public safety

By John Ensor •
Published: 11 Apr 2024 • 19:07
New Guardia Civil mobile units.
Credit: guardiacivil.es
This week an important step was taken towards ensuring the safety of pilgrims travelling through Spain.
On Wednesday, April 10, Leonardo Marcos, the general director, paid a visit to the Guardia Civil barracks in Leon on. He was there to unveil five new mobile citizen service offices.
The mobile offices are set to redefine the support provided to pilgrims on the Camino de Santiago, Galicia, extending services similar to those available at permanent Guardia Civil stations.
Equipped with the same technology found in police vehicles, these units are ready to offer efficient and effective public security services.
Leonardo Marcos commented: ‘What it is mainly about is offering a higher quality service, and greater proximity to citizens on the Camino de Santiago.’
He also noted their multi-functional role: . . .’we must also highlight their configuration as Posts of Advanced Command on occasions such as large human concentrations, large natural disasters in which we need to move the force from our barracks to the scene of the events.’
The addition of these five units brings the total to 21 mobile offices patrolling the Camino de Santiago’s expansive 4,000 kilometres.
Aiming for utmost proximity, these offices will cater to the needs of the pilgrims, who rely on the Guardia Civil for their safety across 92 per cent of their journey.
Marcos’s visit wasn’t just about the mobile units. He also engaged with the region’s top Guardia Civil officials to discuss ongoing efforts, recent advancements, and future plans in Castilla y Leon. Marcos took the opportunity to express his gratitude towards the staff for their dedicated service.
With nearly 5,300 agents, the Guardia Civil in Castilla y Leon covers 97.79 per cent of the community’s territory. Leon boasts the largest contingent, with nearly a thousand officers ensuring the safety and security of the province.
These initiatives underscore the Guardia Civil’s commitment to not only safeguarding the historic Camino de Santiago route but also enhancing the overall experience for thousands of pilgrims traversing the path each year.
