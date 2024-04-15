News in Brief – Costa Blanca North

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 15 Apr 2024 • 17:27

National Congress of Local Police in Benidorm Credit: Benidorm Council

Local Police

Benidorm welcomed 700 police agents from 20 cities across Spain for the National Congress of Local Police. From April 12 until April 14, presentations and exhibitions were held, challenging the issues faced by police and developing new safety measures.

Schools awarded

The Norske Skole Costa Blanca and Sierra Bernia schools were awarded the Alfas 2024 Prize by the city’s mayor, Vicente Arques, for their exceptional standard of education and their positive impact on the international community of Costa Blanca.

Mercadona appeal

Mercadona continues to be a desirable employer in Spain, announcing a search for delivery workers with a salary of €2,100, a permanent contract, two rest days and a rotating work schedule. The listing was announced across Spain, including the Valencian Community.

Solidarity Walk

Denia hosted one of its largest marches against cancer, gathering the city with people dressed in orange to show solidarity with cancer patients. The 6th Solidarity Walk united people to march the streets to show their support for those battling cancer.

Algae plant

Denia City Council is completing the project of the algae treatment plant execution to establish new beach cleaning and maintenance strategies. The plan has an investment of more than €11 million and will ensure an improvement in the local environment.

Free education

The president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Carlos Mazon, announced that from September 2024, education across the Valencian Region will be free of charge for children until they reach the age of three both in public and private nursery schools.