Almeria beach in the top rankings

By Julian Phillips • Published: 16 Apr 2024 • 13:26

Monsul beach in Almeria with its Iconic rock formation. Credit: Creative Commons

A beach in Almeria has been ranked among the top 25 in Europe, according to a new study.

The Arenal beach, located in Almeria, holds the first position in this ranking. The study, conducted by BookRetreats Summer 2024 Report, evaluated over 200 beaches across 16 European coastal countries based on factors like climate, safety, accessibility, and water quality.

La Concha beach in San Sebastian secured the top spot in the list, while Almeria’s Monsul beach, situated in the Cabo de Gata-Nijar Natural Park, made it to the 14th position. Monsul beach, known for its 400-meter stretch of sandy shoreline, volcanic rock formations, and iconic comb-shaped cliff, has been featured in various films and music videos, including scenes from Indiana Jones and Lawrence of Arabia.

With its crystal-clear waters and diverse marine life, access to Monsul beach and other beaches in the area is regulated by the Andalusian Government during the summer months due to its popularity and environmental significance.

Other Spanish beaches included in the list are Las Canteras in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Cala Comte in Ibiza, San Juan Playa in Alicante, Cala Saladeta in the Balearic Islands, and El Sardinero in Santander. Additionally, beaches from Portugal, Croatia, Italy, Greece, and Germany also made it to the top 25.