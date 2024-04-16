Eagles Tribute in Quesada

By Marina Lorente •
Published: 16 Apr 2024 • 16:17
The venue / Credit: Costablancasouth
Prepare to be transported to the era of classic rock as The Desperados – Eagles Tribute take the stage for an unforgettable night of music and memories.
If you’re a fan of iconic hits of the iconic rock band, then clear your schedule for April 19 and reserve your spot for an evening you won’t soon forget.
Join Lakeview Bar & Restaurant for an enticing offer: for just €16.50, treat yourself to a captivating show paired with a mouthwatering meal, or opt for the show-only ticket at €10. Indulge your palate with their menu options, including succulent Hunter’s Chicken with seasonal vegetables and roast potatoes, oven-roasted pork fillet served with rich gravy, or a satisfying vegetable quiche accompanied by a fresh salad and coleslaw.
The festivities commence at 7pm with an opportunity to savour our culinary delights, followed by the main event starting at 9pm. Immerse yourself in the timeless tunes of The Eagles as The Desperados pay homage to one of the greatest bands in music history.
Secure your spot today by contacting Lakeview Bar & Restaurant to reserve your table and pre-order your preferred dishes. A 50 per cent deposit is required to confirm your booking, ensuring an evening of enjoyment for you and your party friends.
Reach out to us via phone at 711 043 763 or connect with us on Facebook and Instagram for reservations and updates. Join at Calle Toledo 16, Ciudad Quesada, for a night of musical magic, delectable cuisine, and unforgettable moments with The Desperados.
A Spanish woman who has returned to her motherland after 6 years living in London. She is passionate about nature, animals and yoga.
