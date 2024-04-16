By Anna Ellis • Published: 16 Apr 2024 • 17:21

From flush to fly: Wizz Air's poop-powered planes set to revolutionise aviation. Image: Wizz Air / Facebook.

Wizz Air has teamed up with a British company to look into using human waste to make fuel for planes.

They want to change the way we fly.

The Hungarian airline is working with Firefly Green Fuels, a UK biofuel company, to figure out how to turn sewage waste into a type of fuel called sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

Firefly Green Fuels has come up with a way to change waste from sewers into fuel that planes can use.

They plan to start supplying this fuel by 2028.

Wizz Air’s UK division will get up to 525,000 tonnes of this fuel over 15 years.

This new method uses waste to make SAF, which has a much smaller carbon footprint than regular jet fuel, about 70 per cent less.

While it won’t fully replace normal fuel, planes can mix it with regular fuel without needing to change their engines, up to a maximum of 50 per cent.

Although making SAF from human waste is better for the environment, it’s currently more expensive than regular jet fuel.

James Hygate, the CEO of Firefly, knows using waste is unusual, but he sees it as a valuable resource.

Firefly is getting approval to use their system to fuel planes, and they’re confident it will work.

They plan to help supply a lot of SAF in the UK and hope this idea will catch on worldwide.

Wizz Air wants to use SAF for at least 10 per cent of its flights by 2030, in line with a rule from the UK government.