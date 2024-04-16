Rowing club empowers breast cancer survivors

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 16 Apr 2024 • 16:16
Empowering Breast Cancer Survivors
Image: Club de Remo de La Cala del Moral
LA Cala del Moral Rowing Club, situated in Rincón de la Victoria, held a special open day on Sunday, April 14 at 11 am at Varadero de La Cala del Moral, dedicated to women who have battled breast cancer. The club, known for its efforts to combat the disease, invited survivors to join in the various activities they organised.
Established in 2021, the ‘Vikingas Rosas’ (Pink Vikings) team comprises of breast cancer survivors who compete in rowing events under the Breast Cancer Survivors (BCS) category. Beyond competitions, the team actively engages in outreach programs across Andalucía, advocating for rowing’s therapeutic benefits in breast cancer recovery.
The ‘Vikingas Rosas’ achievements include clinching the BCS 2023 trophy and securing long-distance championship titles in Andalucía in 2022.
Supported by Unicaja Bank and the Rincon de la Victoria Town Hall, the club continues its mission with the acquisition of a new boat for the BCS team and collaboration in constructing a gym. Their dedication highlights the power of sports in promoting physical and emotional well-being post-cancer.
‘We are looking for Warriors, do you want to be a Pink Viking?’ they asked on their social media pages. They added ‘ If you are a breast cancer survivor come and try rowing for free and discover the benefits of outdoor sports.’
For more information about the event and what they are about call 0034 644 65 32 54 or email clubderemolacaladelmoral@gmail.com.
For more Axarquia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.