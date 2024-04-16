Rowing club empowers breast cancer survivors

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 16 Apr 2024 • 16:16

Empowering Breast Cancer Survivors Image: Club de Remo de La Cala del Moral

LA Cala del Moral Rowing Club, situated in Rincón de la Victoria, held a special open day on Sunday, April 14 at 11 am at Varadero de La Cala del Moral, dedicated to women who have battled breast cancer. The club, known for its efforts to combat the disease, invited survivors to join in the various activities they organised.

The ‘Vikingas Rosas’ Team: Triumphs and Advocacy

Established in 2021, the ‘Vikingas Rosas’ (Pink Vikings) team comprises of breast cancer survivors who compete in rowing events under the Breast Cancer Survivors (BCS) category. Beyond competitions, the team actively engages in outreach programs across Andalucía, advocating for rowing’s therapeutic benefits in breast cancer recovery.

The ‘Vikingas Rosas’ achievements include clinching the BCS 2023 trophy and securing long-distance championship titles in Andalucía in 2022.

Unicaja Bank and Rincon de la Victoria Town Hall Support

Supported by Unicaja Bank and the Rincon de la Victoria Town Hall, the club continues its mission with the acquisition of a new boat for the BCS team and collaboration in constructing a gym. Their dedication highlights the power of sports in promoting physical and emotional well-being post-cancer.

‘We are looking for Warriors, do you want to be a Pink Viking?’ they asked on their social media pages. They added ‘ If you are a breast cancer survivor come and try rowing for free and discover the benefits of outdoor sports.’

Join the Pink Vikings

For more information about the event and what they are about call 0034 644 65 32 54 or email clubderemolacaladelmoral@gmail.com.

