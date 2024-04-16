‘Santa Faz-Jorge Crivilles’ solidarity swim

By Eva Alvarez •
The swimmers at Postiguet Beach in Alicante
Credit: Alicante City Council
Alicante’s bay waters were teeming with solidarity as the 13th edition of the ‘Santa Faz-Jorge Crivilles Swim’ took place.
Embarking from Postiguet Beach and culminating at San Juan Beach, swimmers traversed a nine-kilometre route amidst sea temperatures around sixteen degrees Celsius. The event progressed smoothly, thanks in part to favourable sea conditions, offering participants and spectators a chance to relish the coastline and marine scenery, according to organisers.
In addition to the 300 participants from various parts of Spain and a contingent of Norwegian citizens, a hundred volunteers joined the initiative. Spectators, comprising families and friends, followed the route along the coast, paralleling the swimmers’ trajectory.
The organisers pledged financial support to the Spanish Association of Patients with Myeloma, Lymphoma, and Leukaemia (AEAL) and the Red Cross. The vocational students of the ‘Raquel Paya’ Special Education Center, specialising in Restoration and Service, and Culinary Arts, contributed to the athletes’ refreshments.
This event marked the second leg of the Copa Alicante Crossings League, championed by the Alicante City Council, RC7 Association, and Aquatic Alicante Swimming Club. This week, the City Council’s Board of Governors sanctioned a collaboration agreement with both clubs.
The aim is to host five events as part of the ‘Copa Alicante’ Crossings League in 2024. These include the Santa Faz-Jorge Crivilles Swim (April 13), organized by RC7 Swimming; La Cantera (June 16), by Aquatic Alicante; Hogueras (June 29), by RC7 Swimming; Vuelta a la Escollera (September 8), by Aquatic Alicante; and Christmas (December 15), by Aquatic Alicante. The total subsidy amounts to €35,000, with €31,304 allocated to the Aquatic Alicante Swimming Club and €3,696 to the RC7 Swimming Club.
